Nigeria: Top UN Official, Governor, Others Condole With Buhari Over Abba Kyari's Death

Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, United Nations System in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, at the weekend, condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari on the demise of his Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in a statement, said Kallon, in a condolence letter to the president, said: "Malam Abba Kyari's dedication, patriotism, and service to your presidency and to Nigeria stood him out as a trustworthy aide and confidant.

"These qualities he exhibited to his last days, and I join you in taking solace in the fact that he passed away in the full service to this great nation."

In the same vein, the statement said Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State described the late chief of staff as "a man of very solid character, extra-ordinary administrator cum corporate executive, a politician par excellence, who stood firmly for what he believed in."

According to the statement, the governor said Kyari's death had once again brought to the fore, the severity of the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed many lives globally and in Nigeria.

It also said the Lead Administrator of Buharists HangOut (BHO), Dr Uche Diala, described Kyari's death as a painful reminder of the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic and a clarion call for every Nigerian to cooperate with the authorities and observe all precautionary and preventive measures against the virus.

It quoted Diala as saying, "May the soul of Mallam Abba Kyari and the souls of all Nigerians including health workers who have died as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic rest in peace."

Adesina said the National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prof Tunde Adediran, also paid tribute to Kyari, in a condolence message to Buhari.

"The death of Malam Abba Kyari on active national service is a devastating blow to our dear country and undeniably a huge personal loss to you (Buhari).

"It is indeed a national loss as it is a further depletion of our nation's human resource assets, particularly at this critical time that we are confronted with a major crisis in our national life when his valuable services are most needed by the presidency," Adeniran said.

He said the Nigerian Stock Exchange through its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Oscar Onyema, also commiserated with the president, saying "we join the good citizens of this country to offer our condolences to Your Excellency, as you mourn a patriot and close friend."

Onyema added: "Mallam Kyari before his demise was very supportive of the business of The Exchange. He was committed to The Nigeria Project and contributed his quota in private and public sector service over the years, culminating in his role as your trusted Chief of Staff since August 2015.

"It was in the course of his dedicated service to our country, that he contracted the Corona virus (COVID-19), which led to his untimely death."

Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, former Minister of Budget and National Planning, also condoled with the president on the demise of his chief of staff