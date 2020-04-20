Cameroon/Morocco: Harambee Starlets Crush Moroccan Club

Originally scheduled to face the female national team, the players instead faced local club sides in Morocco as part of preparations for the AFCON, 2016.

Some 24 players were called to camp, in view of their match against Morocco with four players making their debut for the starlets. The list was made public on Thursday, October 13, 2016 and the players had a six-day intensive training camp in Safaricom Stadium, in Kenya. However, the plans to tackle the Moroccan female team changed and the Harambee starlets as an alternative faced Wydad of Casablanca on Saturday, October, 15, 2016 after CAF authorisation.

The team inflicted a heavy 8-1 defeat on the Moroccan club. Christine Nafula scored a hat trick with Esse Akida, Cheris Avilia, Nedy Atieno, Mary Kinuthia and Corazone Aquino each found the back of the net once. "We are glad for the win here because it is our first game after CECAFA finals tournament, we had to improve on the team's tactical patterns of play," Coach Ouma told the press after the match. The next match took place, on Monday, October 17, 2016 against CAF Khenifra and by press time the final results were not gotten.

Players like Janet Bundi, Esther Nyandika, Pauline Nise and Bertha Omita earned their first call ups, while Sharon Aluoch, Terry Ouko, Mercy Achieng, Caroline Kiget and Mareen were not summoned. Since their qualification at the determinant of Algeria, the Kenyans hope to put up a wonderful performance at the continental showpiece. The team started preparations since August, and has participated in several tournaments in Europe and Africa like the COTIF tournament in July, as well as the CECAFA championship that took place in Uganda last September respectively.

According to the team captain, Kinuthia, they have had a busy schedule since qualification and have been training since then, with breaks in between their camps. The constant preparation has had a positive impact on the team who aims to make it big in their maiden participation at the AFCON.