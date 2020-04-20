Liberia: VP Taylor, Rep. Fonati Koffa's Security Teams Accused of Beating and Torturing Residents of Sophie Community

Monrovia — Several residents of Sophie community in Sinkor, Monrovia have accused members of the Executive Protection Service (EPS) assigned to Vice President Jewel Taylor and a police officer identified as Mark Momolu Sackie of beating, torturing and unlawfully incarcerating them.

Sackie is a member of the Police Support Unit (PSU) and is assigned to Rep. Fonati Koffa (District #1, Grand Kru County), the Chairman of the House Committee on Judiciary. Sophie Community is located in Sinkor and hosts the official residence of VP Taylor. The University of Liberia's A.M. Dogliotti College of Medicine and the St. Joseph Catholic Hospital are also found within the community.

The residents, predominately youth, told FrontPage Africa that they are now living with fear amid constant threats from members of the VP's security detail and Mark Sackie in the wake of the Government's declared state of emergency.

However, the head of the VP's security detail, Andrew Konah denied the residents' claims and said the EPS does not engage in arresting people for violation, rather it is the Liberia National Police's responsibility.

How It All Started

According to one of the victims identified as Moses Carter, on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at 5 p. m., Mark Sackie, the PSU officer who is assigned to Rep. Fonati Koffa, who had earlier asked two of his (Carter) friends to go for a ride but declined, requested to accompany him.

Because he knew Sackie so well from the community, Carter said he agreed to go with him in one Rep. Koffa's anti-COVID-19 vehicles.

However, to his Surprise, Carter explained that Sackie drove them to VAMOMA Junction, ordered him to get out of the car and turned him over to members of the joint security task force comprising of PSU, LNP and Immigration officers who were deployed in the area.

Carter further said that Sackie told members of the task force that he caught him violating the lockdown order and because of that, he should be punished.

The security officers, Carter narrated, soon began beating him up and thereafter ordered him to 'pump tire', a form of punishment in Liberia where people are made to insert their fingers in both ears and perform squats, causing severe pain in the joints and other parts of the body. Carter said the punishment lasted for more than four hours before he was freed to go home after 9 p. m.

"We were in Sophie community around 5 p.m. when Officer Mark Sackie came with Rep. Fonati Koffa's car and asked two of my friends, Michael and Prince to take him somewhere but they refused. Then he asked me and I agreed and got in the car. But when we reached to VAMOMA, he took a rattan and ordered me to get down from the car," Carter explained.

"At first I was laughing, thinking that it was a joke, but he started telling the officers that I was caught violating and he turned me over to them and they beat on me and ordered me to pump tire until 9 p. m.

It is exactly a week since the incident happened and Carter has not taken medication. When FPA visited his home, he hardly walks, sits or stands freely.

He trembles when walking and disclosed that he feels severe pain in his muscles and entire body. He is begging for assistance to seek treatment before his condition gets worse.

'Police Investigation already underway but slow'

According to Carter, with the help of family and friends, he reported Sackie to his superiors including the head of the PSU, who has launched an investigation. But the investigation is going at a slow pace and nothing has been done to enable him to seek medication.

FPA contacted Police Spokesperson Moses Carter to confirm but he declined to respond to FPA's inquiries as his phone rang with no answer. He also failed to respond to our reporter's text messages.

'SOE needs Simple Explanation'

Also speaking to FPA, the Community Spokesperson, Prince Williams, confirmed that Sackie also asked him to take a ride with him on Sunday but he declined the offer of busy schedule.

Williams, speaking further, condemned the act meted against Carter and called on authorities to take drastic actions to discourage security officers from maltreating peaceful citizens.

He said most of the security officers are yet to understand the meaning of the state of emergency and owing to this, they are wrongly enforcing the order and violating the rights of peaceful residents. He called on the government to explain the meaning of the state of emergency in simple terms to the securities.

'Living With Fear'

Meanwhile, several friends of Carter has alleged that the Executive Protection Service assigned with Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor, who is a prominent resident of the community flogged and unlawfully jailed five of them at Zone -3 Police Station.

Nelson T. Davis, who claimed to be one of the victims, explained that while expressing their anger over Carters' 'mistreatment' at the hands of Sackie and his colleagues, the EPS stormed their homes and arrested five of them and took them to the police station where they spent the night.

Davis explained: "We were angry with the way they maltreated Moses (Carter) and we were all gathered that night when Mark came home. The EPS officers said we were disturbing the community and some of us left and went home. By the time I was going to bathe, the EPS guys came in our fence and arrested us. They beat us severely, five of us, and took us to Zone 3 where we stayed until the next morning."

When asked whether they have informed the Vice President about her security's behavior, Davis said the chances of meeting the VP are 'very' slim because the security, who are the perpetrators will not allow them.

He expressed hope that the VP will ensure justice is done, especially for Carter, who is in excruciating pain and is in need of help.

"We really want Mark to face justice. Police and state security are there to protect our lives and properties and not to harm and beat on people. But they take us as enemies and are constantly threatening us. We hope the VP will hear about this and intervene to put an end to this maltreatment because we are living with fear," Davis noted.

FrontPage Africa contacted the head the VP's security detail, Andrew Konah, who denied the residents' claims and said at no time that his men beat and arrested anyone from the community.

He told FPA that the police charge sheet at Zone -3 Police Station revealed that the residents were arrested for violating the Lockdown order, adding that the role of the EPS is no to arrest.

"I want to clarify that none of my officers beat them. They were turned over to the police officers from Zone Three who arrested them. And it was some minutes after 12 a. m.," Konah refuted.

"Our role as EPS agents is not to arrest. We provide security for VIPs. There are patrol teams that come on patrol in the community to ensure everything is well in place. So, we only concentrate on providing VIP security."

"Sackie Must Be Disrobed"

Meanwhile, some of the residents of the community have called for drastic actions to be taking against Sackie and his accomplices over their maltreatment of Carter.

One of the residents identified as Obadiah described Sackie's alleged actions against their fellow community dweller as acts of kidnapping and torture, and called for his immediate dismissal from the Police.

Speaking further, Obadiah alleged that Sackie recently assaulted a female resident physically and threatened to harm anyone who comes his way in the community.

"Using a sitting lawmaker car to kidnap and torture a peaceful citizen is a crime. Our friend was taken in a lawmaker car from District #10 to District #9 and made to pump tire for four hours. And if the authority is serious in fighting crime, let Mark Sackie be dismissed and face justice. He is not above the law," Obadiah vented.

Eddie Goeshua added, "We all have been respecting him [Sackie] but what he did on Sunday was beyond everyone's understanding. He really surprised us and in all sincerity he must face justice."

Meanwhile, the enforcement of the state of emergency, which is aimed at controlling the spread of the coronavirus in Liberia has been marred by security brutality, especially in Montserrado County.

Last week, Major General Prince C. Johnson III, announced that the group of soldiers from the Armed Forces of Liberia who stormed the Slipway and Crown Hill communities, rampaging homes and injuring residents, will face the full weight of the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

The soldiers, according to eyewitnesses, descended on the communities around 6:30 p.m. in two pickup trucks instilling fear in the community as residents ran to save their lives. They entered the home of a woman, pulled her outside and inflicted bodily harm.