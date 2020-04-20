Liberia: Council of Patriots Loses Two High Profile Members Few Hours Apart As Telia Urey Resigns, Too

Monrovia — Former Representative Candidate of Montserrado County's District #15, Telia Urey has tendered her resignation from the Council of Patriots (COPs).

Ms. Urey's resignation comes few hours after her ally and close friend, Rep. Yekeh Kolubah (District #10, Montserrado County) left the COPs.

Announcing her departure from COPs on her Facebook page, Urey said her membership in COPs no longer fits the new path she has taken in her political career.

"I would like to use this medium to announce to the public that I have decided to terminate my membership with COPs. I have decided to take a new direction in my political sojourn and my membership in COP no longer fits this new path" Urey wrote on her wall.

She also stated that she has written COP's Chairman Henry P. Costa informing him about her decision, adding "I still maintain a very good relationship with the COP's leadership and wish the group all the best as we continue to fight for a better Liberia."

Ms. Urey, trading in the footstep of her father, the All Liberian Party's Political leader, Benoni Urey, came to national prominence following her participation in the fiercely contested Montserrado's District #15 Representative by-election.The polls, which she subsequently lost to current Representative Abu Bana Kamara, was marred by violence amid allegations of vote rigging.

She was caught in the middle of the violence when her bullet proof vehicle was attacked in one of the district's neighborhoods. However, she escaped unharmed.

Meanwhile, Urey has since become an advocate for women's rights and participation in the political landscape of the country.

Until her resignation, she has been an integral force of the COPs.

She and Rep. Kolubah were caught up in the January 6, 2020 violence when police used tear gas and water cannon to disperse the crowd that had gathered between the Capitol Building and the Executive Mansion, which was used as the epicenter of the protest.

Meanwhile, with Ms. Urey and Rep. Kolubah's departure from the COP, the debate has once again emerged as to whether the COP will fall or continue to exist without its key members.

No matter what is said, it is no doubt that the exit of these two political figures is a significant blow to the COP.