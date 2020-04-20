Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Unveils Y'ello Hope Package to Help Fight COVID-19

Lonestar Cell MTN has unveiled its 'Y'ello Hope Package' to help the government in its efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 in Liberia. The company said that as the nation braces for immense human, economic, and social cost of the COVID-19 pandemic, they want to reassure everyone that management and staff are committed to supporting the efforts to contain the outbreak and help the nation stay connected.

Commenting on the company's efforts in response to the outbreak, Lonestar Cell MTN's CEO, UcheOfodile, said, "COVID-19 is an unknown territory for all of us and a test of our collective strength. With our Y'ello Hope package, we are offering support to the Government's efforts to track and monitor COVID-19 contacts, communicate and raise awareness on precautionary measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our country and bring relief to those who need it the most. We understand that during this extraordinary time, it is vital that all of us stay connected to the people we love and to the tools we need to keep life moving in our 'new normal'."

The Y'ello Hope Package includes three main categories: Informing people is being done via sending of SMSs regularly with health tips, CRBT for people to hear preventive tips when they call someone on the Lonestar Cell MTN network, USSD on *445# with tips and contact info for MOH/NPHIL, and Social media posts with tips,Radio PSAs.

The company said the second category is easing the cost burden for people. This package includes a 200 LRD package for customers, valid for 7 days which gives subscribers a daily allocation of voice, data and SMS for work and staying in touch with friends and family, 10 free SMSs a day on *170# to help people stay in touch at no cost to them, Free MoMo person-

to-person transfers to make it easier for people to avoid handling cash and send money directly to other people, Free MoMo person-to-merchant payments to enable/facilitate payments for goods and services; Ayoba, Instant messaging platform for people to chat, share photos and videos and more at no data cost on the Lonestar Cell MTN network; Free push-and-pull with banks, (Transfer money from bank accounts to mobile money wallets and vice versa), Zero-rated access to educational sites.

The company also added that it has embarked upon helping the government/MOH/NPHIL-Donation of 500 phones to MOH/NPHIL through the VP's office to be used for contact tracing and for people in quarantine to stay in touch with friends and family, CUG for health workers to allow over 100 health workers call each other,, Toll-free line for people to call for help (4455 and 0880000664), Enforcing temp checks and hand-washing at our offices, etc and Sanitizers for all workstations in its offices.

It said Lonestar Cell MTN employees are also helping to slow down the rate of infections with more than 80 percent of staff working from home.

The company said it understands how vital reliable telecommunications services are during this period. The company has taken necessary steps to ensure that services remain available without disruption for customers.

"As the situation evolves, Lonestar Cell MTN is fully committed to supporting the government and communities to over the challenge and end the outbreak," the GSM Company noted.

Deputy CEO, Ali Fakih said, "We all have a role to play in ending the outbreak. To protect each other we must all make it a priority to STAY HOME and STAY SAFE. Listen to health experts, be disciplined about personal hygiene and practice social distancing. Working together, we can stop the spread of COVID-19. We will get through this because we are #goodtogether." Lonestar Cell MTN's CEO, UcheOfodile