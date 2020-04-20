Liberia: Mcgill Threatens Officials With Prosecution

The Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Nathaniel McGill warns that prosecution awaits those who will tamper with the stimulus package intended for Liberians and other residents of the country.In an interview over the weekend at a local hotel, Mr. McGill assured Liberians that the stimulus package will benefit all.

According to him, it is premature for anyone to think that food and stimulus package intended for everyone will be diverted for few government officials' personal use.

"For people to think that the stimulus package will be used to enrich few individuals in government at the detriment of the Liberian people is far [from] reality and is very premature [for] opposition or for anyone to have such thinking," McGill says.

He argues that the food distribution will be handled by the World Food Program (WFP), saying WFP has the expertise and the rules and regulations will be crafted by the government's technical team.According to him, government will not relent in prosecuting those who will be found in corruption.

McGill expresses thanks and appreciation to the Liberian Legislature and the Liberian populace for the level of support accorded so far in the fight against coronavirus.

McGill intimates that President George Manneh Weah is very concerned and worried about the plight of every Liberian in the darkest period of the country and the world at large.

Commenting on report that he been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the 14 Military Hospital over coronavirus, McGill says his health is stable and he has never been at the ICU.

"Those people that wishing me to have contracted the virus and being admitted at the ICU, [it's] far from the truth," he says, adding that it is the thinking of few people that maybe hit him.

"In fact, I am here at the place. If I have the virus I will not [be] here with you. You been to my house several times and we have interacted. They are just lying and highest level of hatred shown in these difficult time," Minister McGill concludes.