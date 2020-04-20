Liberia: Rep. Kolubah Quits COP

Montserrado County Electoral District #10 Representative Yekeh Y. Kolubah has officially resigned from the Council of Patriots (COP), a group which has organized and led mass protests against the regime of President George Manneh Weah to demand reforms.

According to a written communication sent to the chairman of COP and talk show host Henry P. Costa, Rep. Kolubah says he appreciates the leadership and members of COP for the cordial working relationship during his stay as member of the Council of Patriots.

Kolubah goes further saying he wants to clarify that at no time did the COP ever assist him financially or made payment to his legal team in the ongoing court proceeding involving him and the government of Liberia as was declared by the Chairman of the COP.

Mr. Kolubah is facing multiple charges as a lone defendant at Criminal Court "A," on grounds that his former bodyguards allegedly beat and injured one Emmanuel Freeman for refusing to accept T - shirt and leaflet offered him for the June 7, 2019 protest organized by the COP.

Except for Mr. Kolubah, prosecutors have dropped charges against all of his former bodyguards who allegedly carried on the alleged act under his instruction.On Saturday, 18 April, Rep. Kolubah said the Chairman of COP told Spoon TV that he was under the roof and the COP are taking care of his legal team.

But Kolubah in his resignation letter says he has no knowledge of COP paying a cent to his lawyer from the genesis of his case in court up to present.The Chairman of COP has acknowledged receipt of a letter from Rep. YekehKolubah, tendering his resignation from the COP after suspending his membership several months back.

Mr. Costa says the COP has stood by Rep. Kolubah, and their lawyers have been representing him in court with all expenses covered by the COP.He adds that they intend to continue to help until the case ends.He however thanks and appreciates Rep. Kolubah for his time in the COP and wishes the lawmaker well.