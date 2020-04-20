Liberia: Lockdown Not Enough to Curb Virus Spread

20 April 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

-Atty. Kukuyon Teh

A Liberian lawyer and rights advocate, Attorney Kukuyon Wleh Teh, says locking down the country is not enough to defeat the deadly coronavirus pandemic here.

President George Weah on April 8, declared a state of emergency locking down the country for 21 days to enable his government take appropriate measures to curb the spread of the virus among the population.

Members of the Legislators in a joint resolution on Friday April 17, did not only approved the President's state of emergency along with a stimulus package but extended the time frame to 60 days.But Atty. Teh told the New Dawn over the weekend that the lockdown put in place by the government is not sufficient to curb the virus.

"As the lockdown is underway, we must begin effective screening of the population, identifying sick people, isolating sick people, and treating them." Atty. Teh said stressing that these measures must begin now.

"We must also improve and intensify our information dissemination strategy. Unfortunately, two weeks running the cases are increasing exponentially," he bemoaned.

Atty. Teh opines that it is important that the government takes time into consideration during the lockdown saying "when are we procuring the testing kits, and the PPEs (gloves, masks... ), the medical equipment, etc. The timing matters because these things are in demand globally. It takes really, really good time to get."

He frowns on the government's continuous reactive responses saying it is just wrong for government to continue to be reactive rather than being proactive.

"We can't keep reacting to crisis. We must be proactive. Let's take cue from the US where the wave of protest grows," he said warning that "If we do not fully utilize this so-called lockdown period while our people are still moderate, any extension is likely to be chaotic."

He expressed further fear that if the lockdown isn't showing results, people will not continue to stay home, saying "No amount of STIMULUS PACKAGE will do. Because we are missing a lot under lockdown than rice."

Atty. Teh concluded by saying he is not an expert but he has impeccable common sense credential to speak to these issues that have the propensity to undermine the government's intent if not implemented well.Atty. Teh

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
20-Year-Long Manhunt for Brazil Drug Kingpin Ends in Mozambique
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.