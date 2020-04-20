Cameroon: Evolution of COVID-19 - 60 New Cases Registered

This was revealed during the daily press briefing on the management of the pandemic yesterday evening in Yaounde.

"The number of Covid-19 confirmed cases as well as the number of deaths are drastically increasing throughout the world. As regards the situation in the country, the result as at yesterday April 2, 2020, indicates sixty (60) new cases bringing up the total number to three hundred and six (306) Covid-19 confirmed cases." This was revealed by the Director for the Promotion of Health at the Ministry of Public Health, Dr Fanne Mahamat, yesterday at the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre. She was speaking on behalf of the Minister of Public Health. Dr Fanne Mahamat told the press that the detection of new Covid-19 cases is increasing due to the reliability of the tracing system and the active search for cases within our communities. Statistics further indicate that about 10 Covid-19 cases have recovered. Unfortunately, eight (08) deaths have been recorded. Based on the prevailing situation of the disease, the Minister of Public Health has again called on the population to remain vigilant and act responsibly while observing the measures enacted by the government, among which the recommended hygiene measures to observe as prescribed by the World Health Organisation (WHO). It was also revealed that the population is becoming more committed and aware of the disease, as some 2,587 calls have been received through the toll-free number. With regard to patient management and case follow-up, the resettlement of COVID-19 cases at the Olembe site is effective. The awareness and testing campaign will be carried out in the days ahead in the Littoral region. The population has been urged not to stigmatize the victims of Covid-19 and all those involved in the fight against COVID-19 disease. "This is because stigmatisation affects their health and well-being," Dr Fanne Mahamat underlined. Cameroonians have been called to stay at home as much as possible and call the toll-free numbers if need be.