Uganda: Court Remands 30 People Over COVID-19

19 April 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Dan Wandera

Luweero — The Chief Magistrate Court in Luweero District has remanded 30 people who failed to honour the government's directives to control the spread of covid-19 in Uganda.

The suspects were remanded to Kitalya Prison in Mityana District.

The decision to have the suspects transferred to a safer prison facility according to Luweero Chief Magistrate, Mr Samuel Munobe, was taken to protect lives of inmates and prison staff at Butuntumula Prison in Luweero District.

"The suspects include those who were operating church services, some were operating bars, others are suspected robbers while some suspects were engaging in gambling games like matatu," Mr Munobe said on Saturday. "About three of the suspects assaulted security personnel who were on patrol duties."

He said the suspects will be brought back to court in Luweero District between May 20 and 27 to take plea.

