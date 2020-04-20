Uganda: Six More COVID-19 Patients Discharged Ahead of Museveni Address

At least six people, including a Chinese national, who previously tested positive for COVID-19 were Sunday discharged by Mulago National Referral Hospital after recovery.

The Ministry of Health Senior Public Relations officer, Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona said those discharged include three males and three females.

"The two Chinese nationals who previously tested positive are among those who have since been discharged by Mulago Hospital after recovery. One was discharged earlier this week and another one today. They have been handed over to their embassy," Mr Ainebyoona said on Sunday.

He said all those discharged had tested negative twice.

This, therefore, means the total number of recoveries has increased to 28 while active cases have dropped to 27.

Meanwhile, all the 1,126 samples tested for COVID-19 on Saturday were negative.

The Ministry of Health said 837 samples were from truck drivers at border points while 289 samples were from individuals under institutional quarantine and contacts to confirmed cases.

Uganda which is currently under virus lockdown has so far reported a cumulative number of 55 confirmed cases with no death registered.

The minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng said Saturday that lifting the lockdown at this time would be too soon due to existing potential sources of infection that are not fully identified and a rising number of cases in neighbouring countries.

President Museveni who extended the lockdown for 21 more days (from April 14, 2020 to May 5) is expected to address the nation later in the evening.

"Tonight, at 8pm, I will address the country, giving an update on our fight against COVID-19. I urge you all to continue observing the guidelines given by the government and health officials. Stay home and stay safe," Mr Museveni tweeted on Sunday.