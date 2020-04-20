Mozambique: One More Coronavirus Case Diagnosed

Maputo — The Mozambican Health Ministry has confirmed that another case of the coronavirus that causes the respiratory disease Covid-19 was diagnosed on Friday bringing the total to 35.

Speaking at a Maputo press conference on Saturday, the National Director of Public Health, Rosa Marlene, said that, in the previous 24 hours, samples from 54 suspect cases had been analysed. 53 were negative, and only one tested positive for the coronavirus.

The positive case is an Italian man, aged over 20, resident in Maputo province. He is one of the people who had been placed in quarantine because of their contacts with earlier confirmed cases linked to the camp at Afungi, in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, operated by the French oil and gas company Total.

He presented no symptoms, and has been placed in home isolation. Marlene said that the health authorities have immediately started tracing the contacts of the new case,

She added that the number of coronavirus cases who are now completely cured has risen from two to four. All four are among the first nine cases diagnosed in late March

Since the first coronavirus case was announced on 22 March, samples have been taken and analysed from 952 people suspected of carrying the virus, the vast majority of whom have proved negative.

According to the latest figures from the National Health Institute (INS), since 22 March 473,885 people (Mozambican and foreign) had entered the country and ben screened. 1.862 of these travelers are still in quarantine. The key figureS for Covid-19 in Mozambique currently stand at: 35 positive cases (of whom four are now recovered and 31 remain active), and no deaths.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Marlene took the opportunity to warn against the consumption of alcohol and tobacco. "In addition to lowering immunity, which makes Covid-19 worse, alcohol increases risky behaviour, including failure to adhere to preventive measures and social distancing", she said.

As for smoking, Marlene said tobacco smoke "affects the lungs, making the body more susceptible to infection by the corona virus and worsening the symptoms of the disease".

Marlene's warning follows continued raids on clandestine bars by the National Inspectorate of Economic Activities (INAE). Under the State of Emergency declared on 1 April, all bars were to close immediately, since they are regarded as places where people gather in close proximity in numbers that favour the spread of the virus. Bottle stores remain open, but the alcoholic drinks purchased there can only be consumed at home, and not in public places.

INAE has also warned against the purchase of fake disinfectants that do not contain the correct amount of alcohol. INAE inspector Tomas Timba told the press conference that INAE has seized three types of disinfectant that were being sold in shops and markets. Laboratory analyses showed the percentage of alcohol in them was so low that they were useless as hand sanitisers.

He urged all citizens to buy disinfectants only from duly licensed establishments.