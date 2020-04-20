Malawi: Queen's Hospital Doctors' Strike Paralyses Health Services

19 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Medical services remained paralysed at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) in Blantyre, one of Malawi's biggest referral hospitals, as doctors and nurses are continuing their sit- in strike.

The frontline healthcare workers downed their tools last week demanding government to address their grievances especially ensuring that they have Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) in the wake of COVID-19, the strands of coronavirus disease.

Talks between doctors and the government, ended in stalemate following failure to provide PPEs.

Now all patients are being referred to district hospitals.

The facility is as good as closed even pregnant women are also being turned away.

Hospital director Samson Mdolo said they are still persuading the workers to resolve the stalemate.

"We are still talking. So far so good. I am optimistic the stalemate will be resolved soon," Mdolo said.

The standoff has left the health care system in Blantyre paralysed, with reports of patients dying as a result.

"We want the government to address our issues and concerns," one of the doctors told Nyasa Times on Sunday.

She urged the Government to show more commitment to addressing doctors concerns by providing them with tools and protective gear to work with amidst Covid-19 and by availing the patients the medicines.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
