Nigeria: Key Boko Haram Leaders Killed in Air Strikes in Borno

20 April 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

Several key Boko Haram Terrorists/ISWAP leaders have been killed in multiple air strikes conducted by the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole at Durbada in Borno, the Defence Headquarters has said.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, in a statement on Monday in Abuja, added that structures belonging to the terrorists were also destroyed.

Enenche disclosed that the operation, which was executed on April 17, came on the heels of credible human intelligence reports.

He said that the intelligence was confirmed by series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions and indicated that the settlement was one of the locations where some of the terrorists' hierarchy often hibernate.

According to him, the fighter jets dispatched by the Air Task Force took turns in attacking the location scoring accurate hits within the target area which resulted in the death of some of the terrorists.

"Others, who were seen attempting to flee the area were taken out in follow-on attacks.

"The Armed Forces of Nigeria, in furtherance of the objective of restoring peace and security in the North East, will sustain the offensive against the enemies of our nation," he said. (NAN)

