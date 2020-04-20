Mozambique: 'Renamo Junta' Attacks 'Chinese' Timber Camp

In Mozambique's second small war, 'Renamo Military Junta' leader Mariano Nhongo claimed responsibility for a 6 April attack on the camp of a timber company in Dombe, Manica, about 10 km from the N1 north-south road. A Vietnamese worker at the camp had his head cut off. Seven lorries used to carry timber and two bulldozers were burned. Workers in the camp said the attack was carried out by seven armed men, two with catanas (machetes); no shots were fired. The attackers said the wanted money and food. (Savana 10 Apr)

The workers said the attackers blamed Renamo head: "We are suffering here in the bush because of Ossufo Momade. We also want a big belly." In a statement to the press on 7 April, Nhongo said he was trying to stop the exploitation of Mozambique forests and mines without benefit to local people. “All the timber is going to China. To do what?”, he asked. “This country does not belong to the Chinese”. Nhongo does not accept Momade as president of Renamo, and says his attacks will continue until the government negotiates with him and not Momade. (AIM 8 Apr)

Nhongo said on 2 April that Renamo and the government have agreed that Renamo will send some of its armed militia to Cabo Delgado to fight insurgents - this appears not to be true.

Three Junta attacks on buses on 2 and 3 April on the N1 near the bridge over the Pungue river killed one person and injured nine others. (Lusa 2, 3 Apr)

Meanwhile, President Filipe Nyusi and Renamo head Ossufo Momade, both wearing masks, met in Maputo on Thursday (16 April) and expressed their willingness to resume the demobilisation and disarming of the Renamo militia and the reintegration into the military, police and civilian society of Renamo fighters. But they did not mention any date for the resumption of the disarming and demobilisation of the Renamo forces, or how many other Renamo members will be recruited into the defence and security forces. Under the peace agreement, all Renamo military bases should have been dismantled by 21 August, but government declined to train more than 10 potential police. The widespread misconduct of the election also blocked the small amount of power sharing that had been the basis for the agreement.