Malawi Red Cross Society Takes Mobile Van COVID-19 Campaign to Mchinji

Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) has taken a mobile van campaign against COVID-19 to villages in Mchinji to sensitise the masses on the signs and possible preventive measures of the pandemic.

MRCS Communications Manager, Felix Washon said it was necessary to carry the campaign to the villages since not everyone can access the COVID-19 messages through the media.

He said MRCS would also employ a door-to-door campaign using community volunteers to ensure everyone has access to information on the deadly pandemic.

"We are disseminating prevention messages to the communities. The exercise started in Dedza and Lilongwe and we are now here in Mchinji," he said.

Washon further said Malawi Red Cross Society intends to take the campaign to every part of the country, targeting traditional authorities.

On Saturday, April 18, the campaign started in Traditional Authority Mavwere in the district (Mchinji) and was set to proceed to T.A. Dambe on Sunday, April 19.

Mchinji District Health Office Spokesperson, Owen Chataika commended MRCS for coming in to help with the awareness efforts in the district.

He said the health office has not reached out to all areas in the district; therefore, MRCS efforts would close the gap and address misconceptions.

"We have not done much in terms of awareness so far. This is the second mobile van activity after another exercise last week. Mchinji is a very big district and obviously, we need more resources to get the COVID-19 awareness to rural areas.

"However, with organizations like Malawi Red Cross Society giving us support, we hope will accomplish maximum awareness," he said.

Malawi Red Cross Society is running the mobile van campaign for COVID-19 to the tune of K600 million worth of financial support from German International Cooperation (GIZ).

