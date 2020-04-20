Mozambique: Fuminho Sent to Brazil

At 1.30 am this morning, cocaine baron Fuminho was put on a Brazilian air force plane and sent back to Brazil, reports Carta de Mocambique. His rapid expulsion from Mozambique will make it much easier to keep secret the identities of his protectors in Mozambique.
- Countries
-
Topics
- All Topics
- Europe and Africa External Relations Food and Agriculture Game Parks Governance Health Human Rights ICT Infrastructure Innovation International Organisations Investment Labour Land and Rural Issues Latin America and Africa Legal Affairs Malaria Manufacturing Media Middle East and Africa Migration Mining Music Music Reviews NCDs NGO Nutrition
- Entertainment
- Business
- Conflict
- Environment
- Health
- Sport
- Travel
- All Topics
- Development
- BizTech
- Entertainment
- Sport
- Africa/World
- Governance
- Multimedia
- Innovation
- Sustainability