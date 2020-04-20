Mozambique: Fuminho Sent to Brazil

Photo: Pixabay
Cocaine (file photo).
20 April 2020
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)
By Joseph Hanlon

At 1.30 am this morning, cocaine baron Fuminho was put on a Brazilian air force plane and sent back to Brazil, reports Carta de Mocambique. His rapid expulsion from Mozambique will make it much easier to keep secret the identities of his protectors in Mozambique.

