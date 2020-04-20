Nigeria: Malaria - Coalition Tasks Pharmaceutical Coys On Free Donation of Drugs

A coalition of some non- governmental organisations under the aegis of Nigeria Humanitarian Action, NIHA, has appealed to pharmaceutical companies in the country to contribute free anti-malaria drugs to eradicate the disease.

The National Convener of NIHA, Mr Kleisaint Akor, who made the appeal in a statement in Abuja, said such gesture had become imperative to eradicate the disease which he regretted, was taking a toll on the teeming population, especially the vulnerable group in the country.

The appeal came in the wake of last week's donation of 60,000 packs of an anti-malaria drug, worth over N40 million to Kaduna State Government by Tradomed, a pharmaceutical company, based in the state.

Akor, while commending Tradomed, for the gesture, insisted that it was time for other pharmaceutical companies in the country to toe similar path, saying such action would go a long way in addressing some of the country's vulnerable groups' health challenges.

He described drug donation as necessary and valued when it meets the needs of those intended for.

According to him, malaria is no doubt the most common sickness in Nigeria and most times unaffordable to many.

He said in some cases, it was often difficult to get a drug that was very effective and affordable for malaria treatment like tradamol, which is in form of tea.

The drug was delivered by Tradomed's officials, led by Alhaji Abba Goji, Vice Chairman and Mr Charles Ihenacho, Managing Director.

Speaking at the presentation, Goji said the world was currently focusing on the Coronavirus pandemic and paying less attention to other diseases, such as malaria, that were equally killing a large number of people.

"So in this battle for good health, Tradomed is taking it upon itself to donate its products as corporate social responsibility, to assist the people," he said.

Goji said that the gesture would be replicated across the 36 states of the federation.