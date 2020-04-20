Mozambique: New Man to Deal With Donors

Omar Mitha, chair of the National Hydrocarbon Company (ENH) for five years until he was dismissed in January, has been named as economic advisor to president Filipe Nyusi. But it his swearing in on 15 April President Nyusi gave him a more fraught role: "help to improve relations between the government and multi-lateral agencies and bilateral agencies with projects in specific programmes." And he was also given the task of "constructing a vision of developing adequate macro-economic policies and producing recommendations about their implementation." Finally he was given the job "increasing dialog with the Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance". Mitha rose through the Millennium BIM bank before taking office in 2015 as Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, a post he held for a few months before being appointed ENH chairman. (O Pais 16 Apr)

Lucia do Amaral has been named the new head of the audit court (Administrative Tribunal, Tribunal Administrativo, TA). At her swearing him, President Nyusi said "we take this opportunity to once again warn of the urgent need for due procedural speed" in approving appointments, promotions, credits and state contracts, which can only proceed after TA approval is granted.

Architect Marla Cristina Paulo Dava is named Director of the Office of the Wife of the President. The priority of the office should be social programmes, but with "priorities aligned with the principal instruments of government which will improve the performance of your team and give more credibility to your actions and your institution."

Meanwhile Maria Isaltina Lucas, the finance ministry national budget director who signed the illegal government guarantees on some of the $2bn secret loans in 2013-4, has been appointed as an adviser to Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario. In March 2016, Isaltina was promoted to deputy finance minister, a month before the true extent of the ‘hidden debts’ was revealed. As the person who knew the most about the details of the secret loans, she played a role in negotiations with the IMF. She was finally dismissed as vice-minister by Nyusi on 7 February 2019. Lucas earned $95,000 a year as a non-executive director of Ematum, paid out of the proceeds of a loan arranged by Credit Suisse that she helped secure by approving the sovereign guarantee. She was also accused in a New York court last year of having personally received $2.5 mn from Privinvest for her work on the deals. In the correspondence she is identified by the code name "three kisses". In January 2019, she was named on a list of 17 Mozambicans whom the Tribunal Administrativo wanted to prosecute for their role in the hidden debts, but has never been charged. (Savana 10 Apr; Zitamar, CDD 6 Apr)

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Comment: Do Nyusi's comments point to him finally recognising serious problems within his own administration, including a general lack of vision, poor relations within his own government, notorious slowness in the TA, and agencies such as the First Lady's Office lacking credibility?

Isaltina is another matter; clearly she could not stay as a vice minister when the Finance Ministry was reopening negotiations with the IMF. But her appointment as an "advisor" shows the need to keep her and her detailed knowledge inside the Nyusi camp, where her knowledge about the role of former President Armando Guebuza and his sons is a key weapon in checking the Guebuza faction in Frelimo, and having her inside reduces the likelihood of leaks about any Nyusi family role in the secret loans. jh