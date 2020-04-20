Nigeria: COVID-19 - Kwara Sets Up Mobile Court to Try Lockdown Violators

Ilorin — Kwara State Government yesterday said it has set up a mobile court to prosecute those who violate the stay-at-home order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The State Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Technical Committee on the Prevention of COVID-19, Kayode Alabi stated this while briefing journalists in Ilorin.

He advised residents to obey the lockdown order to stay safe and avoid being arrested by security agents and face prosecution.

He said the state government was working with the leadership of the market women to create more neighborhood markets to ease the sufferings of the residents.

He warned that no private or commercial vehicles are allowed to come out on the designated days of Monday, Wednesday and Friday set aside by the government for residents to restock.

He said residents are only allowed to go to markets that are closer to them in their neighbourhood by foot.