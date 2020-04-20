Somalia Says COVID-19 Cases Rises to 164

Somalia has confirmed 29 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total Coronavirus infections in the country to 164. Somalia's Ministry of Health and Social Services has so far announced seven Coronavirus deaths in the country.

The ministry reiterated its call to the public to follow the directives of the health authorities in a bid to curb the spread of the deadly virus. Meanwhile, the semi-autonomous region of Puntland has confirmed its first COVID-19 case.

Authorities there said the patient is a resident who had no travel history and that several other suspected cases were in quarantine.