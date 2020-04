Several mortar shells landed at the heavily fortified Halane base camp which houses AU forces headquarters in Mogadishu on Sunday evening. A source within the facility told Radio Shabelle the shelling hit the facility and that there were a number of casualties.

The militant group Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility noting it fired 9 mortar shells. The attack comes barely two weeks after a similar one in March.

A foreign national was reportedly injured in the shelling.