Nigeria: Gov Commends Daily Trust for in-Depth Report On Lassa Fever

20 April 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hassan Ibrahim

Bauchi — Bauchi State Governor, Bala Abdukadir Mohammed has commended Daily Trust Newspaper for an enlightening and in-depth report on Lassa fever and other related diseases across the country.

The governor, who made the commendation in a chat with members of the Correspondents' Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists at the Government House Bauchi, cited the report of Daily Trust published on April 16 saying that the report was highly educative and commendable especially at the moment when the country is battling with COVID-19 and Lassa fever.

Mohammed said, "When I read the report of Daily Trust on Lassa fever I was impressed because it was constructive, elaborate and reawakening the nation on the need for government at all levels to take drastic action against the disease. The report also indicates that the paper is focused on engaging in investigative journalism."

The governor further appreciated the efforts and doggedness of journalists in the state for their sacrifice and patience in discharging duties particularly on the coverage of COVID-19 pandemic.

Mohammed, however said he had wanted to get all journalists in the state tested of COVID-19 because of the fear that they participated in some state functions where he was present, adding that he mingled with many people unaware that he had contracted the disease. "I felt guilty because it was not my making for I didn't know I had contracted the virus," he said.

