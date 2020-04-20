Tanzania: Church Issues Guidelines of Worship to Tame COVID-19 Spread

THE Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania (ELCT), Diocese of Lake Tanganyika yesterday issued a special guideline to its worshippers, including indefinitely suspending Sunday school for children in the course of coronavirus fight.

It stated that as from next Sunday there will be two Masses with the first one starting at 7:30 am and the second at 10:00 am, adding that lessons for children for confirmation will also be halted.

It also highlighted that gatherings for Mass will not be allowed in efforts to contain the disease.

Sources within noted that the guideline was issued during a special Mass at ELCT Sumbawanga Urban Church in Rukwa in response to a proposal made by President Dr John Magufuli, where he asked Tanzanians to dedicate three days from Friday-Sunday (17 to 19 April) for prayers to overcome the disease's threat.

The special Mass was run by ELCT, Diocese of Lake Tanganyika, Bishop Rev Ambele Mwaipopo, where 13 Theologians were ordained to become Pastors.

During Holy Mass Rev Bishop Mwaipopo prayed to God to help the nation from the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

"This special Mass of consecrating 13 theologians, who will become pastors, will go hand in hand with a special prayer to ask God to protect our nation from ravages of COVID -19, and those who have been infected get quick recovery," prayed the cleric.

He also asked God to provide health specialists with the ability to discover a vaccine and drugs to cure patients of the pandemic.

In a related development, the Rev Bishop Mwaipopo also urged worshippers to heed health experts and government's instructions against the spread of the disease. During the Mass, the worshippers voluntarily kept social distancing and never shook hands as directed by Rev Bishop Mwaipopo.