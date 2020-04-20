Tanzania: Tanesco Strategises to Limit Office Crowding

TANESCO calls on its clients and members of the public to utilise its various ways of communication to the company to limit crowding at its offices.

According to a press statement released at the weekend, Tanesco has made such a decision to comply with measures directed by the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

"The decision aims at limiting unnecessary crowding at our offices to protect Tanesco members of staff against coronavirus," reads part of the statement.

On Friday, Tanzania recorded 53 more new positive cases of Covid-19 to bring the number to 147 with 11 patients were confirmed to have recovered from the disease and five other patients succumbed to it.

The statement points out other ways of communication such as telephone, email and its social media, including a Tanesco app to convey any concern, suggestions and application of the electricity service.

"This will help limit unnecessary crowding at our offices across the country to control the spread of Covid-19," it says.

The statement further notes that any client wishing to seek service at Tanesco offices must wear a facemask to get permit to enter Tanesco offices, including complying with all measures imposed by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

It points out measures that a client should observe to get permit to enter Tanesco offices as handwashing and using hand sanitiser placed at office entry gates.

"From Monday (today) all clients and guests reaching our offices must wear facemasks to get permit to enter Tanesco offices across the country," it says.

The statement says Tanesco will continue taking all steps as precautions against the spread of coronavirus without affecting its activities to serve people.