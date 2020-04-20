Tanzania: Stamico Conducts Workplace Outdoor Training On Coronavirus

THE State Mining Corporation (STAMICO) has joined the public and private institutions in the country in cautioning their staff to take serious precautions against the deadly coronavirus disease that currently ravages the world.

In implementing this, STAMICO management organized a one-day outdoor training for its Dar es Salaam-based staff, and urged them to protect themselves and as well report immediately any employee or person showing symptoms to be quarantined in selected health facilities.

A statement issued by STAMICO yesterday in the city, said the training was also geared at warning the staff to be also cautious against other infectious viral diseases, which include Hepatitis B and HIV-AIDS.

The staff were also educated on taking timely medical precaution and alert as necessary attention that would save them from contracting the ailments.

Quoting STAMICO acting Director General, Dr Venance Mwasse, the statement noted that workplaces, where workers meet for a long time expose them to the risk of contracting the diseases, hence caution was necessary.

"Dr Mwasse is encouraging STAMICO staff to be vigilant and follow instructions issued by our government leaders, such as avoiding unnecessary gatherings, washing hands from time to time and continue working with greater caution so that they can protect themselves (the institution's workforce) and their families," the statement said.

Among the steps that STAMICO staff and visitors have been told to observe, include frequent hand washwith soap, application of hand sanitizers and body temperature check using thermal scanners while in office.

The list also included organising different training sessions on how to avoid infection of viral diseases, the statement.

However, the acting director general has pledged to continue checking infections at workplace by cleaning of door locks using chlorine, fumigation and taking disciplinary measures against those who ignore this protective activity against infection.

In the training facilitated by two experts, Dr Macha Njile and Dr Ally Juma from the Special Unit for Prevention of Infectious Diseases under the Ministry of Health, Gender, Elders and Children, various topics on viral diseases were covered.

The topics also included information on how the disease could be transmitted, symptoms and how one could self-protect.