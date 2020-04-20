Tanzania: Brela Relocates to Former Prison Head Quarters Building, Saves 63m/-in Rent

20 April 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

BUSINESS Registration and Licensing Agency (BRELA) is expected to save more than 63.2m/-from rent after the agency officially received a free building.

The agency has been allocated a building, which was earlier used by Prison Head Quarters in the city.

The move is in line with President John Magufuli's directives that all government institutions must relocate from private owned buildings. The directives were given on October 6, last year.

BRELA Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Godfrey Nyaisa received the building over the weekend from Prison Commissioner Uwesu Ngarama, who represented Commissioner General of Prison (CGP), Suleiman Mzee.

The handover ceremony took place at the then Prison Head Quarters in Dar es Salaam along the junction of Sokoine and Shaaban Robert street.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Nyaisa said the next move is to handover the building to the National Housing (NHC) for renovations before they move in.

He said the building will help his office to save more than 63m/- in rent, which was paid to the landlord.

