Tanzania: COVID-19 - Death Toll Rises in Z'bar

20 April 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Masato Masato in Zanzibar

ZANZIBAR on Sunday announced 23 more Covid-19 cases, and two deaths as the deadly virus continues to spread rapidly on the Islands.

According to new statistics, there are now 58 confirmed cases with the death toll rising to three since the outbreak of the disease in the Indian Ocean semi-autonomous archipelago March, this year.

Health Minister Hamad Rashid Mohammed said in a statement here that 21 and two patients are Unguja and Pemba residents, respectively.

He further said the newly confirmed patients include 21 Tanzanians and two foreigners. The foreigners who currently live in Zanzibar are a Cuban and French.

Mr Hamad also announced two more Covid-19 related deaths, with the minister explaining that the two victims died at their respective homes before their samples were taken for testing.

The Isles Health Minister insisted the government is closely following up close contacts with the new victims to quell further spread of the novel virus.

He reminded all wananchi to take precautionary measures, especially hand washing, and observe directives from the government and health experts to protect themselves against the deadly infections.

Already, the government has ordered all bars and entertainment spots to remain closed until further notice as the islands strive to quell the deadly Coronavirus.

The Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar has as well outlawed unnecessary gatherings, arguing that crowds contribute over 60 per cent to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The spices Island has restricted all markets to "pick and rush" scenes, discouraging discussions at the markets, which have to close operations by 6pm, daily.

All visitors to the country are subject to testing before being allowed entry.

Minister Hamad asked all people to remain calm and adhere to the 'stay home' directive, which he described as the most effective strategy to control the spread of the fatal virus.

