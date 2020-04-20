Tanzania: Court Nods to Ag On 212m/-Hire Dispute

THE Court of Appeal has allowed the Attorney General (AG) to challenge the award in a 212m/-hire dispute between Namtumbo District Council and Mkongo Building and Civil Works Contractors Limited supplying schools building materials.

This followed the decision by Justice Barke Sahel to grant an application for extension of time lodged by the AG, the applicant, to file another application for revision against the decision of the High Court's Commercial Division to rule in favour of the construction company, being the respondent.

"I find merit in the application for extension of time. The applicant is hereby granted sixty days extension of time to apply for revision. That sixty days period shall be reckoned from the date of the delivering of this ruling," the justice declared.

During hearing of the application, the applicant counsel advanced two reasons, including the passage of time without the knowledge as he was not a party to the proceedings before the Arbitral Tribunal and the High Court and the Award, subject of the impugned decree, is marred with irregularities.

In her ruling, Justice Sahel noted that the applicant became aware of the proceedings on February 25, 2019 and took him a month to file the application for extension of time, which was struck out on July 11, 2019 for failure to serve the construction company.

"Thirty days taken by the applicant in preparing and filing the application for extension of time was not an ordinate delay. After the earlier application having been struck out, the applicant had to file another application seeking for an extension of time," she said.

According to her, on July 16, 2019, the applicant filed the present application and it is noteworthy to note that the applicant took six days to file this application. In other words, the judge said, the applicant was diligent all along in pursuing its rights of revision.

"At no point in time the applicant was negligent or sloppy in the process of seeking extension of time to file for an application for revision. Accordingly, I am satisfied that the applicant has accounted for each delay," she ruled.

The applicant also alleged availability of serious illegality in the whole arbitral proceedings together with the published Final Award which was registered by the High Court. The counsel for the respondent tried to discount each and every itemized alleged illegality so that the court could reject the application.

In her ruling, however, pointed out that it is now settled that where there is an allegation of illegality, it is important for the Court to grant the applicant the extension of time so that the alleged illegality can be considered by the Court.

Further, she said, her mandate, as Single Justice was, in terms of Rule 60 (1) read together with Rules 10 and 3 of the Court of Appeal Rules, to determine an application for extension of time and not to consider substantive issues that are to be dealt with the Court.

"Issues like illegalities and whether the applicant has a right to file an application for revision or not as argued by (the counsel for the respondent) are substantive matters," the justice said.

In other words, she said, the standing of the applicant as to whether there are matters of public interest entitling him to file the intended application for revision or not and whether they alleged illegalities are real or not were matters within the mandate of the Court. She, thus, declined to deal with them.

The respondent was contracted by Namtumbo District Council to execute construction works for the completion of, construction and provision of schools building facilities at Luna Secondary School in Namtumbo District Council at a contractual price of 212, 734,480/-.

Such contracted works were to be completed within a period of four months. In the course of execution of works, the district council terminated the contract. Dissatisfied with the termination, the respondent referred the matter to the Adjudicator, who issued his ruling on December 30, 2014.

The respondent was still not satisfied with the findings of the Adjudicator and referred the Adjudicator's decision to Arbitration. Engineer Ronald Lyatuu was appointed by the National Construction Council as the sole arbitrator. Unfortunately, the arbitrator passed away on August 15, 2016.

On December 1, 2016, the National Construction Council appointed Eng Sudhir Chavda to continue determining the arbitral proceedings in place of Eng Lyatuu. On March 21, 2017, the Final Award was issued and on March 12, 2018 was registered at the High Court and a Decree was issued there from.

The applicant, who was not a party before the arbitral proceedings and the High Court, resolved to challenge the Decree by revision. Since it was late, he decided to apply for an extension of time.