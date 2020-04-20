Tanzania: Factories Urged to Increase Ant-Coronavirus Protective Gear Production

PRODUCERS of various goods that are used to fight coronavirus have been asked to increase production so that they can surpass demands in the country.

Speaking shortly after touring a factory dubbed OpenSanit dealing with production of masks in Dar es Salaam over the weekend, Tanzania Private Sector Foundation, Chairperson, Ms Angelina Ngalula said the foundation has found it necessary to team up with other stakeholders in making sure that production is beefed up.

"Demand for masks to protect people from contaminating Corona virus causing Covid-19 has increased, it's a high time producers boosted their production to meet these demands," she said.

Ms Ngalula noted that already talks were underway in collaboration with TANTRADE to see the possibilities of using the latter's facilities at Sabasaba area along Kilwa Road in Dar es Salaam.

"Many entrepreneurs especially those investing in fashion and designing have been adversely affected by this pandemic, our talks with TANTRADE aims at seeing the possibilities of finding a place where these entrepreneurs can put machines and produce masks," she hinted.

Ms Ngulula pointed out that the reason why TPSF eyes TANTRADE facilities is due to space that meets health experts requirements and the location which is suitable for production activities.

On his part, the Executive Director of Tanzania National Business Council (TNBC), Dr Godwill Wanga who accompanied Ms Ngalula in the tour, said entrepreneurs should be more innovative especially during this time when the country and world in general is war against the pandemic in question.

"Innovation is key among industrial owners in a bid to make sure that people's health is protected," he explained.

The OpenSanit Managing Director, Mr Octavian Mshiu said there has been under production of masks leading to shortages whereas demand is increasing day after day.

"Our production capacity per week is pegged at 22,000 masks, this is not enough given the size our country and population, we are willing to work with government, TPSF and all other stakeholders to see to it that this demand and supply issues are adequately addressed," he said.