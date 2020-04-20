Cameroon: National Assembly - House Speaker Calls for Concerted Health Actions

Cavaye Yeguié Djibril equally frowned at the spread of fake news flooding the social media relating to the management of COVID-19 in Cameroon, calling on government to take action.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon Cavaye Yeguié Djibril has called on Members of Parliament (MPS) to bar the way to the spread of the coronavirus which could jeopardise the day-to-day lives of Cameroonians and the economic stability of the nation. Cameroonians and all stakeholders were equally urged to align behind measures prescribed by government and contribute to the National Solidarity Fund created by the President of the Republic in the fight against the pandemic in Cameroon. He was speaking on April 18, 2020 at the close of proceedings of the first ordinary session of the House for the 2020 legislative year in the presence of the ¨Prime Minister, Joseph Dion Ngute who led the government bench and the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Relations with the Assemblies, Bolvine Wakata. Hon. Cavaye Yeguié Djibril told the MPs to see to the respect of restrictive and hygiene measures intended to curb the spread of the dreaded virus. "This is a non-partisan battle, neither is it a religious nor tribal affair. It is a battle for survival, our collective survival," he insisted. The House Speaker castigated the irresponsibility of some compatriots who are deliberately violating the barrier measures by government as well as authors of fake news, intoxication and misinformation on social media networks. "Such behaviour is criminal and warrants severe sanctions. Disregard for government directives is defiant behaviour vis-à-vis the State. On behalf of the nation's representatives, I call on government to deal ruthlessly, bluntly and without exception, with any contravenes, experts in illicit gain and intoxication," Hon. Cavaye Yeguié said while appealing for wisdom and civic responsibility from all and sundry. As he congratulated the 13 new MPs elected on March 22, 2020, he called on everyone to rally behind the National Solidarity Fund created by President Paul Biya, insisting it is the only legal channel of contribution towards containing the virus in Cameroon. Four bills were adopted during the March session pertaining to the revised treaty establishing ECCAS, the international convention for the control and management of ships" ballast water and sediments, the inter-African conference on social security and the bill governing postal activity in Cameroon. A minute of silence was observed in honour of Hon Joseph Mbah Ndam, the vibrant SDF MP and former Deputy Speaker of the House who died during the wee hours of April 13, 2020 in Yaounde.