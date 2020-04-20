Cameroon: Grand Chancellor of National Orders - Philemon Yang Ready for Service

President Paul Biya on April 17, 2020 appointed the former Prime Minister, Head of Government as the new Grand Chancellor of National Orders.

Philemon Yang, Cameroon's former Prime Minister, Head of Government from June 30, 2009 to January 4, 2019 is the new Grand Chancellor of National Orders appointed by President Paul Biya on April 17, 2020. He takes over from Peter Mafany Musonge, another former Prime Minister who is current Chairman of the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism. Mr Yang considers the new position as, « Another opportunity for me to serve the President and serve the nation, » he told the press immediately after the appointment. After expressing thanks to the Head of State, Philemon Yang said, «There are definitely challenges because I know nothing about the job but I am totally convinced that I am going to learn and I should be able to do a good job before long because I believe service to the nation ought to be taken very seriously » Born on June 14, 1947 in Jikejem, in the present Oku Subdivision of Bui Division in the North West Region, Philemon Yang is a household name in Cameroon's public administration. He enters into the annals of history as one of the longest serving Prime Ministers in Cameroon as from the Star Building in Yaounde, he coordinated government's action from June 30, 2009 to January 4, 2019. Before being appointed Prime Minister, Philemon Yang served as the Minister, Assistant Secretary General at the Presidency from December 8, 2004 till the day he was appointed Head of Government. In his earlier administrative life, Philemon Yang also served government in several capacities. He served briefly as the Prosecutor at the Court of Appeal in Buea in 1975. The same year, he was appointed the Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and he served in the position up to November 8, 1979 when he was promoted to the position of Minister of Mines and Energy. He left government in February 1984 and towards the end of the same year, on October 23, 1984, President Paul Biya appointed him Cameroon's Ambassador to Canada. He became Cameroon's High Commissioner to the same country when Cameroon became a member of the Commonwealth. From late 1984 to December 2004, exactly 20 years, Philemon Yang was uninterruptedly, head of Cameroon's diplomatic mission in Canada. At one moment, he was the Dean of the Diplomatic corps in Canada. The new Grand Chancellor of National Orders is a magistrate. He studied in the then University of Yaounde and also went to the National School of Administration and Magistracy (ENAM) in Yaounde.