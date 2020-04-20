Somalia: 5 Journalists Exposed to Corona Virus After Visiting Infected Colleague

20 April 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

A journalist in Mogadishu has been hospitalised after testing positive for covid-19. Mohamed Hassan who works for the national broadcaster Somalia National TV (SNTV), has been hospitalised at De-martiini health facility.

The journalist had shown symptoms which included difficulties in breathing and his condition worsened. However for six hours, he was not put on oxygen until after colleagues shared his story on social media.

And in a twist of fate, 7 friends visited him in the hospital without taking government set measures. So far one of his friends said he has put himself in isolation.

Meanwhile, stake holders in the media industry have urged members to take precautions in when on duty to avoid infection.

The Chairman of the Somalia Independent Media Houses Association (SIMHA) Hassan Gesey urged journalist to wear protective devices such as masks and avoid quarantine areas as much as possible.

Federation of Somalia Journalists Secretary General Mohamed Moalimu said that journalist must at all time adhere to the strict guidelines offered by the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile the upward curve in the number of infection continued with 29 new cases bringing the total number of covid-19 to 164.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

