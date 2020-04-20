Zimbabwe: Zizoe Back On the Social Scene

Musician Zizoe Pamyk is back on to social scene.

He posted a video of himself singing to the people of Zimbabwe in celebration of the 40 years of liberation.

The singer has not been posting videos of recent after his fall-out with comedienne lover, Mai Titi during the couple's recent UK tour and a whole lot of chaos between his ex lover and his sisters.

He seemed well in good spirits as he sang to Zimbabweans during their lockdown.

Zizoe has not released any new music since the end of his tour and no one knows if he was working on any fresh production.