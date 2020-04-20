Rwanda: Police Arrests 28 For Violating Lockdown Regulations

The Rwanda National Police has arrested 28 people for hosting bars in their homes amid the ongoing lockdown.

According to John Bosco Kabera, Spokesperson of Rwanda National Police, the 28 were arrested on Sunday night.

They include those that were selling alcohol from their homes; those that were going there to buy; and others that bought drinks and invited their friends to share in their homes.

“This is not allowed. It poses a risk where a person can get infected with COVID-19, or infect others,” he said.

“Bars are closed. People are advised to take drinks from their homes without inviting visitors. Restaurants and coffee shops will continue to operate only for takeaway orders. All transactions involving money should be done using technology, where applicable,” police said on its Twitter handle.

Rwanda has a confirmed total of 147 cases of COVID-19. Of these, 76 have recovered, while 71 are active cases.