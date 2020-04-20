Nigeria: IT Firm Develops App for Virtual Learning

20 April 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Christiana T. Alabi

Lagos — An education tech infrastructure company, Skool Media Nigeria Limited with support from the Federal Ministry of Education has developed a programme code-named 'Unity Schools Virtual Learning' to be run on a virtual classroom platform called EDMODO.

The intervention is designed to expose students to e-learning so as to fill the gap created by school closure nationwide occasioned by the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

The Director and Chief Executive of Skool Media, Mr. Moses Imayi said that students and teachers of the 104 Federal Government Colleges across Nigeria will be the major beneficiaries of the programme; explaining that while the Unity Schools Virtual Learning will run on Edmodo, telegram will be used as a clearing house to organize the students and share critical updates on the programme.

He noted that two telegram groups, code named 'Unity Schools Virtual Learning' (Senior School) and 'Unity School Virtual Learning' (Junior School) have been created to distribute starter packs and class codes instructions to students and selected teachers for the programme.

Edmodo according to him is a robust virtual learning platform that has the capacity to accommodate the entire population strength of all the Federal Government Colleges. It enables the building of network among 'Unity School communities.' This he said makes schools and classrooms across the nation to grow their professional learning networks and work with a community of educators.

