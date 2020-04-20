Ghana: Coronavirus - Kotoko Coach Konadu Misses

Asante Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu is ruing the absence of football owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League, FA Cup and all other football competitions of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) have been brought to a standstill as part of measures aimed at curbing the spread of the disease.

Ghana is currently observing a ban on all public gatherings and a partial lockdown in some parts of the country.

"I seriously miss the players, those fond memories of when we go for training and we engage in playful acts before sessions begin," Konadu said, as reported by Footballghana.

"If you put all together, you will come to understand that this Covid-19 pandemic has really affected us.

"But we should not lose hope, there will definitely be an end to this, God will show the way and gracefully help so we can get to meet again.

"Honestly, I miss football, I miss Ghana football in particular and the players we work with, but I know it won't be long we shall meet again to continue our work."

It is unclear when football competitions will resume as cases of the coronavirus in Ghana continue to rise.

As of press time, a total of 834 infections had been recorded, with nine persons losing their lives.