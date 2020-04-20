Ghana: Coronavirus - Kotoko Coach Konadu Misses

20 April 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Asante Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu is ruing the absence of football owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League, FA Cup and all other football competitions of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) have been brought to a standstill as part of measures aimed at curbing the spread of the disease.

Ghana is currently observing a ban on all public gatherings and a partial lockdown in some parts of the country.

"I seriously miss the players, those fond memories of when we go for training and we engage in playful acts before sessions begin," Konadu said, as reported by Footballghana.

"If you put all together, you will come to understand that this Covid-19 pandemic has really affected us.

"But we should not lose hope, there will definitely be an end to this, God will show the way and gracefully help so we can get to meet again.

"Honestly, I miss football, I miss Ghana football in particular and the players we work with, but I know it won't be long we shall meet again to continue our work."

It is unclear when football competitions will resume as cases of the coronavirus in Ghana continue to rise.

As of press time, a total of 834 infections had been recorded, with nine persons losing their lives.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
20-Year-Long Manhunt for Brazil Drug Kingpin Ends in Mozambique
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.