Ghana: Weightlifting Fed Supports Athletes

The Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF) has distributed assorted food items to its weightlifters to support them during the partial lockdown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ten weightlifters, coaches and officials benefited from the donation which included mini bags of rice, cooking oil, biscuits and processed tomatoes.

They were also given an amount of cash to take care of some essentials.

Making the presentation on behalf of the GWF President, Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah, acting Communications Director of the GWF, John Vigah, told the media that the gesture was to alleviate the plight of the 'barbell lifters' and to make them stay home.

"We acknowledge the fact that things are not normal as a result of the lockdown and we believe this presentation would help to assuage the challenges that our people are going through," he said.

"This gesture is also to encourage our athletes to stay home."

A board member of the GWF, Mr Jerry Shaib, has also donated some bags of rice and other items which would be distributed to the athletes later.

The GWF Communication Director urged the lifters to "remain resolute and steadfast in this turbulent moment of the Covid-19," assuring them of a better future.

He asked the lifters to abide by all the Covid-19 safety protocols directed by the government.

"Please stay home and obey the safety protocols. Wash your hands with soap under running water or alcohol-based sanitiser at all times," he said, asking them to train individually at home.

According to Mr Vigah, the GWF has the welfare of its athletes at heart and will do everything in their power to make them go through the present crisis "without much pain and discomfort."

Captain of the weightlifting team, Christian Amoah, was grateful to the GWF for the gesture, promising to ensure his colleagues abide by the lockdown directives.

Mr Nunoo Mensah is the first sport federation president in Ghana to make donation to his athletes in the Covid-19 lockdown.