Ghana: COVID-19 Private Sector Fund Supports National COVID-19 Centre With Over 2000 Ppes

The COVID-19 Private Sector Fund has supported Ghana's National Coronavirus Treatment at the Ga East Municipal Hospital with secondary to tertiary Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) to aid the fight against spread of the coronavirus.

The presentation was made last week at a brief ceremony at the premises of the Ga East Municipal Assembly and the items donated included overalls, rubber aprons, nurses caps, N95 face masks, gum boots, disposable gowns, reusable goggles, and face shields.

The General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association, Dr Justice Yankson, who is also the Chairman of the Technical Committee for the Covid-19 Private Sector Fund, said, " After assessment of your critical needs we decided to support you with more PPEs to aid in this fight."

"These are very high level secondary to tertiary care materials that we need by way of PPEs and these are the ones that are in short supply. This is the beginning of our partnership but we will entreat you to ensure you take absolute control of these items as an institution in the fight against COVID-19," he said.

Receiving the items, the National Coordinator of Ghana's COVID-19 Case Management Team, Dr Ali Samba, said, "This donation is timely since we have 60 patients here with four at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Though we have some of these items, we still need more. For ICU we need more PPEs since they are used often and must be changed."

He said the items would be put to good use and urged other institutions and individuals to all support the national fight against COVID-19.

The Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund was established by 10 private businessmen and women to raise GH₵100m to complement government's efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

The 10 trustees have each donated GH₵1m into the fund and the general public can donate to the fund through the following channels: dial *777#100 on all networks and follow instructions as well as send a bank transfer to 1300033187312, Fidelity Bank, Ridge Towers or visit www.ghanacovid19fund.com for more information.