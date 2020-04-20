Ghana: 34 Grabbed for Violating COVID-19 Restrictions

Thirty-four persons including, seven Nigerians, have been arrested by the police in Accra for violating the Imposition of Restrictions Act, 2020 (Act 1012).

The suspects, who were arrested at Teshie Lakeside and other areas were reported to be organising a party, and a marriage ceremony.

The Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police Effia Tenge disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times in Accra.

She said on April 17, at about 11:30 a.m the Lakeside Police acting upon information went to a house at Nanakram and arrested 19 persons, made up of 14 females and five males, who were still gathered in the house after the Muslim traditional marriage they attended had been brought to a close.

DSP Tenge said the police did not meet the couple when they got there, adding that the suspects were released on police enquiry bail to report later for further investigations.

Similarly, she said on April 18, at about 10:30a.m the Teshie Police clamped down on persons deemed to have violated the restriction order at Teshie.

DSP Tenge said seven Nigerians who were at a party at Teshie First Junction, were apprehended, on the same day, eight commercial car drivers were also arrested.

In another development, the Odorkor police arrested a suspected robber Emmanuel Koomson, 26, also known as Thunder Boy, at his hideout in Bubuashie in Accra.

The suspect according to the police was believed to have committed series of robberies in Accra and parts of the Western Region.

DSP Tenge said, recently, Koomson committed robbery at Shama in the Western Region and absconded to Accra.

The Police PRO cautioned the public to abide by the restriction order, adding that offenders would be arrested and prosecuted to serve as deterrent to others.