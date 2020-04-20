Ghana: Police Round-Up 134 Over Assault of Policewoman

20 April 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yakubu Abdul-Majeed

Tamale — The Police in the Tamale Metropolis of the Northern Region on Saturday morning apprehended about 134 people in a raid which took place at Changli a suburb of Tamale.

The raid was in reaction to the attack on a police woman who was sent to the community to effect the arrest of a suspected criminal.

The Northern Regional Police Crime Officer, Superintendent Otuo Acheampong who disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times here yesterday, explained that some residents of Changli on Thursday subjected a police officer to severe beatings for attempting to arrest a woman alleged to have stolen something.

He said following the incident, the regional command dispatched a team of personnel to the area to ascertain and unearth those who pounced on their colleague, leading to the raid.

Supt Acheampong mentioned that the police would screen all the 134 to fish out those who were actually involved in that uncivilised behaviour.

According to him, all those found to have taken part in the beating of the police woman would be made to face the full rigors of the law.

The police woman was still in Tamale Teaching Hospital receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the residents of the suburb have alleged that the police personnel maltreated innocent people during the raid.

They alleged that the police personnel dispatched there fired gun shots indiscriminately and also beat anyone they came across.

The residents also accused the police of destroying properties belonging to some members in the community and these included; vehicles, television sets, doors and windows.

They further alleged the police stole their mobile phones and money.

However the crime officer had denied the allegations and challenged them to come forth with evidence.

Supt. Acheampong indicated the police administration was investigating the allegations and any police personnel found culpable would be sanctioned.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
20-Year-Long Manhunt for Brazil Drug Kingpin Ends in Mozambique
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.