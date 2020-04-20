Ghana: Police Hospital to Undertake Mass Burial

20 April 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Police Hospital (GPS) in Accra is to carry out a mass burial of 100 unknown and unclaimed dead bodies.

The bodies, which include victims of accident, unclaimed bodies and paupers, would be buried within the next two weeks.

The Head of Public Relations of the hospital, Deputy Superintendent of Police, (DSP) Yaw Nketia-Yeboah, who disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times in Accra, yesterday, said the exercise was to help decongest the hospital mortuary.

He said the hospital currently did not release dead bodies for societal burial due to the ban on public gathering.

The Police PRO said families, who signed an undertaking to do private burial were permitted to come for their dead relatives for burial.

DSP Nketia-Yeboah explained that private burial should involve not more than twenty-five people, and the corpse must be kept in the casket right from the mortuary until burial.

He also said social distancing protocols must be followed strictly during funerals.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

