South Africa: Minister Lindiwe Sisulu Visits Evicted Community Members in Khayelitsha

18 April 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, Lindiwe Sisulu, will tomorrow, 19 April visit Empolweni community members who were recently evicted in the area.

Minister Sisulu was also in Empolweni on Friday 17 April and made an undertaking that temporary shelters will be organized for the community in line with the court ruling, and that basic services such as water and ablution facilities will also be provided.

On Friday the Western Cape High Court ruled in favour of the community that they could not be removed from the area during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

Government had issued a directive that during lockdown, no evictions should be executed, this message has been emphasized repeatedly.

"It has also come to our attention that some of our community members are invading land parcels during this time. These actions are de-focussing our attention from saving our nation from the COVID-19 pandemic. We call upon NGOs and community leaders to expose opportunists who seek to take advantage of our vulnerable community members who are in dire need of decent shelter over their heads", said Minister Sisulu.

