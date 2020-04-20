South Africa: A Sustained Focus and Finance Are Needed to Deal With All Biological Threats

analysis

Just as the world should have been investing more in preparedness long before the Covid-19 pandemic, leaders should learn from this painful experience and invest now in the steps to prevent potentially catastrophic biological events, whatever their origin.

We are witnesses in real-time to the massive disruptions that a naturally occurring disease outbreak can cause across the world in lives lost, health impaired, jobs evaporated and markets crashed. We are experiencing an unprecedented shift in our social fabric on a global scale.

Just as the world should have been investing more in preparedness long before the Covid-19 pandemic, leaders should learn from this painful experience and invest now in the steps to prevent potentially catastrophic biological events whatever their origin - whether naturally occurring, intentional, or accidental. As unprepared as we are for naturally occurring events, we are even more unprepared for an accidental or deliberately caused biological event.

Today, the capacities to prevent accidental and deliberately caused catastrophic events are significantly under-developed. In the inaugural edition of Global Health Security Index, released in 2019, 81% of countries received a low score in biosecurity, the systems to protect especially dangerous pathogens from dangerous actors, and 66% of countries received a...