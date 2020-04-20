South Africa: A Sustained Focus and Finance Are Needed to Deal With All Biological Threats

19 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Hayley Severance and Wilmot James

Just as the world should have been investing more in preparedness long before the Covid-19 pandemic, leaders should learn from this painful experience and invest now in the steps to prevent potentially catastrophic biological events, whatever their origin.

We are witnesses in real-time to the massive disruptions that a naturally occurring disease outbreak can cause across the world in lives lost, health impaired, jobs evaporated and markets crashed. We are experiencing an unprecedented shift in our social fabric on a global scale.

Just as the world should have been investing more in preparedness long before the Covid-19 pandemic, leaders should learn from this painful experience and invest now in the steps to prevent potentially catastrophic biological events whatever their origin - whether naturally occurring, intentional, or accidental. As unprepared as we are for naturally occurring events, we are even more unprepared for an accidental or deliberately caused biological event.

Today, the capacities to prevent accidental and deliberately caused catastrophic events are significantly under-developed. In the inaugural edition of Global Health Security Index, released in 2019, 81% of countries received a low score in biosecurity, the systems to protect especially dangerous pathogens from dangerous actors, and 66% of countries received a...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
20-Year-Long Manhunt for Brazil Drug Kingpin Ends in Mozambique
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.