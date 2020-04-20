South Africa: New Threat to the Poor and Vulnerable As Charities and NGOs Face Cashflow Crisis

analysis

In a country whose economy is already shaky to say the least, things can only get worse before they get better because of the Covid-19 pandemic. How will this put NGOs at risk?

There are tens of thousands of non-government organisations across South Africa that work on a daily basis to plug the gaps left by government and business. They provide health services, access to education for the very young, shelters for abused women and children. They are a vital, albeit largely unacknowledged, part of the safety net of our society.

However, Maverick Citizen is seeing evidence that these organisations are also in distress. The lockdown, the exclusive concentration on Covid-19 by many parts of government and business, together with the diversion of funds to bodies like the Solidarity Fund, is having unintended consequences for the most vulnerable. It seems like those with power in society have suddenly been blighted by tunnel vision that allows them only to see the threat to life caused by a virus, and not the threat to life caused by other symptoms of poverty and inequality.

Below, Maverick Citizen, publishes two letters we have received from some of the unseen activists who hold parts of...