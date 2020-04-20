South Africa: Sidla Imbuya Ngothi (We Are Very Poor) - Child Support Grants and COVID-19

analysis

The Covid-19 pandemic will deepen existing glaring racial disparities among children. We know already that children's access to resources varies dramatically by race.

More than a half a million people have supported the call to increase child support grants by R500 for a period of six months, made earlier in April by a group of concerned academics, civil society leaders and development partners. Child support grants (CSG) have been widely lauded for their effects in reducing poverty.

A range of studies attests to the educational and nutritional benefits. While applauding the critical role of CSGs in alleviating poverty in many households in South Africa, the modest benefits are insufficient to adequately meet the basic needs of the child even before the pandemic. Moreover, CSGs are often the only source of income in households as economic dependency is widespread in South Africa as a result of the persistence of unemployment and poverty. Covid-19 will worsen the existing vulnerable position of many children and households and the government needs to quickly increase the child support grant to prevent widespread hunger and despair.

In supporting the call made by others, this article illustrates who the beneficiaries of the increase will be and how...