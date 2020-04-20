South Africa: Water Tanks to Improve Supply in Mpumalanga

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has delivered 500 water tanks and 56 water tankers to various municipalities in Mpumalanga.

In a statement on Monday, the department said the water tanks are part of the interventions to enable reliable supply of water to communities.

This is to ensure that people regularly wash their hands with soap and water to contain the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

The department also gave a breakdown of the distribution of water tanks.

"[A total of]137 water tanks have been distributed amongst the local municipalities in the Ehlanzeni District, with Bushbuckridge receiving 45, City of Mbombela receiving 32, Nkomazi 20 and Thaba Chweu 40," the department said.

In the Gert Sibande District, 180 water tanks were delivered to the local municipalities. Chief Albert Luthuli received 30, Dipaleseng 15, Govan Mbeki 20, Lekwa 25, Mkhondo 35, Msukaligwa 25 and Pixley ka Seme 30.

The local municipalities in the Nkangala District received a total of 183 water tanks, with Dr JS Moroka receiving 64, Emakhazeni 20, Emalahleni 20, Steve Tshwete 16, Thembisile Hani 50 and Victor Khanye 13.

The water tanks have been delivered to the local municipalities to be distributed and placed at strategic places to ensure people have access to reliable water supply closer to their households.

This means that citizens no longer have to walk long distances to get water, especially during this lockdown period.

Water tankers

Meanwhile, as the water storage tanks are being installed in the different local municipalities, communities are being provided water through water tankers.

The water tankers will also be used to regularly fill the water tanks to ensure that people always have access to water when the installations have been completed.

The DWS has provided 56 water tankers to ensure a reliable water supply to communities, with Ehlanzeni District receiving 14, Gert Sibande 25 and Nkangala 17.

"The department thus urges the communities to take ownership of water infrastructure and guard against any forms of vandalism, as the equipment and infrastructure will continue to provide reliable water supply post the lockdown and COVID-19 period.

"The department also pleads with the communities to monitor the water tankers and tanks to prevent corruption and report any misuse," it said.