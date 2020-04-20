South Africa: Prohibition Lockdown Goes Rogue

20 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

In its fourth week, the lockdown begins to loosen as people ripped from their freedom and plunged into an unprecedented era of prohibition get restless as the state doubles down. A mighty row between grocery stores and overly zealous bureaucrats looms as shebeens and taverns step out of the boxing ring. For now. Does the end justify the means?

Every day, the term lockdown trends, as if it's cool. Social media mavens add a number to it. On Sunday, it was #Lockdownday24. Terrified by the scenes of plague death in China, then Italy, then Spain, in London and in the US, South Africans at first welcomed lockdown, forgetting that it is a term from the world of imprisonment. The hashtag trend is like high-fiving your own loss of freedom. In effect, we are imprisoned in our homes, subject to one of the world's strictest lockdowns.

In a public health emergency, individual rights can be restricted for a common or greater good. In our case, the ends appear to be justifying the means as the virus has not grown as fast as the worst-case scenarios predicted. But how is the balance struck and when does lockdown power morph into an abuse...

