South Africa: Communications and Digital Technologies Congratulates Winners of the 2020 Radio Awards

19 April 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Ministry of Communications of Communications and Digital Technologies congratulates all finalists and winners of the 2020 Radio Awards. These awards serve as an acknowledgement of the strides made by entrants in the respective categories. More than 80 award winners were celebrated across 25 categories this weekend.

These radio awards come at the time when the country and the world is seized with the fight against the deadly coronavirus. Community and commercial radio stations have responded positively to the clarion call made by the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies for broadcasting services licencees to disseminate, in all official languages, information that will assist in halting the spread of COVID-19 and flattening the curve.

The awards continue to underscore the importance of the three-tier broadcasting system of community, commercial and public broadcasting, while acknowledging the emergence of podcasting and the online digital environment. While the diversity of winners is encouraging, we acknowledge the need for more gender inclusivity, language and geographic representation within the sector.

"The uniqueness of our three-tier broadcasting system must be celebrated and nurtured. We are also immensely proud of the growing importance and relevance of community radio. The medium is the third largest tier of broadcasters nationally, with more than 8.8 million listeners (26% share), broadcasting mainly from rural areas and small towns across the country.

The community radio sector and public broadcasting are key in ensuring that all South Africans have access to information and communicate in a language of their choice," said Acting Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Jackson Mthembu.

Minister Mthembu added that radio remained a low-cost medium suited to reach remote communities and vulnerable people, and offering an opportunity for government and healthcare experts to provide essential and useful information to everyone. Radio has once again shown its importance with the crucial role it plays in serving as a platform for emergency communication and disaster relief interventions in cases such as COVID-19 pandemic we are currently facing. Once again, well done to all entrants, and congratulate to all finalists and winners.

