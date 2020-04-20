South Africa: Public Urged to Air Their Views in COVID-19 Survey

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) has launched an online survey to gauge the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the public.

In a statement on Monday, Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke said accurate, real-time statistics are of utmost importance in times of crisis.

"These surveys will be used to see how COVID-19 has impacted the population, and will be used by government to inform their strategy going forward. For us to win this fight, the decisions we make must be evidenced-based," he said.

Maluleke's comments come as the country marked day 25 of the nationwide lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

Stats SA also appealed to the public to participate in the recently launched online survey, which can be accessed on http://uss.statssa.gov.za/WebInterview/B722BD8S/Start.

The survey is being conducted in three waves, with week one focusing on health behaviour and perception.

The focus of week two is on employment and income related issues.

Week three is on education, including home schooling and how people generally spent their time.

This is the first survey that the organisation will conduct using the convenience sampling approach.

All responses to the survey are anonymous and no personal information will be recorded.

Stats SA also conducted an online survey on the impact of COVID-19 on businesses, which was sent to a sample of businesses that Stats SA regularly interacts with.

The results of the survey will be released next week.